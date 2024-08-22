600 American, Canadian Jews Move to Israel in 1 Week

Hundreds of North American Jews have left their homes in the United States and Canada to become citizens of Israel, the Israel National News reported on Thursday.

In one week, Israel expects to receive close to 600 new residents from at least 13 different states and provinces who will arrive on over a dozen Aliyah flights, courtesy of Nefesh B’Nefesh, a nonprofit organization that helps facilitate the relocation of Jews to Israel. Aliyah is the emigration of Jews to Israel for permanent residency and to obtain Israeli citizenship.

"I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the new olim who arrived today and over the last week from North America, driven by a strong desire to become an integral part of the Zionist story," said Minister of Aliyah and Integration and Knesset member Ofir Sofer.

"We are continuing to work with full vigor to encourage Aliyah and enhance the integration process, with various programs that are assisting olim and which will help inspire thousands more to take this significant step."

Despite the ongoing threat of attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah, thousands of Jews from all over the world have applied for Aliyah in a sign of solidarity with Israel and with many feeling a rise of antisemitism in their home countries. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, many have come from Russia, Ukraine, and France with ages ranging from 2 months to 97 years old.

This week's olim represented the single largest influx since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Northern Israel.

Over 2,000 North American Jews have emigrated to Israel since the war began. More than 10,000 requests have been filed since that time.

"This is a choice of Jews from around the world, especially from the United States, to move to Israel as part of the greater Jewish story," Sofer added.