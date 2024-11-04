Pacific Gas and Electric Co. warned of possible power shutoffs affecting up to 15,000 customers due to high wildfire risk, with some outages potentially coinciding with Election Day polling hours, ABC 7 News reported.

As many as 17 counties, including portions of the Bay Area, might experience power shutoffs this week. The utility's preemptive public safety power shutoff measures are intended to reduce the risk of sparking destructive wildfires but may also affect some voters on Election Day.

The planned outages could impact customers in 12 counties on Tuesday, the same day California residents head to the polls. On Tuesday, counties under a PSPS watch are Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Yolo.

PG&E expanded the watchlist on Sunday to include additional counties for possible shutoffs later this week.

The National Weather Service has issued fire weather warnings, citing elevated fire risks in the region due to anticipated high winds. Forecasts predict wind speeds reaching 50 to 60 mph in higher elevations by Wednesday evening, creating conditions that significantly heighten the potential for wildfires in vulnerable areas.

PG&E indicated that the earliest outages could start around 8 p.m. Tuesday, just as California's stations places close. However, PG&E said it's working with election officials to mitigate any disruptions.

"The utility has been taking proactive measures to ensure the reliability of service to key election facilities and is working with state and local election officials in preparation for Tuesday's elections," a PG&E spokesperson said Sunday.

With approximately 7,000 polling stations and 48 tabulation centers in PG&E's coverage area, the utility has closely monitored facilities that outages could affect. So far, only the Calpine Geothermal Visitor Center in Lake County is expected to be within the scope of a potential power shutoff. PG&E has assured that backup generators will be available at that location.

PG&E also clarified that no tabulation centers — critical sites where votes are counted — are currently in the shutoff scope.

The potential shutoffs mark PG&E's continued implementation of PSPS measures, a strategy the utility has adopted in recent years as a precautionary step amid intensifying wildfire seasons in California. The PSPS protocol has been controversial but is credited with preventing fires during extreme weather. High winds and dry vegetation can pose significant fire hazards, especially in regions recovering from previous fire seasons.