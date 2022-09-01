Committee Reaches Deal With Trump to Obtain Financial Records

The House Oversight Committee on Thursday reached a deal with Donald Trump and accounting firm Mazars USA to end litigation over the former president’s financial records, Chair Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.

"After numerous court victories, I am pleased that my Committee has now reached an agreement to obtain key financial documents that former President Trump fought for years to hide from Congress," Maloney, D-N.Y., said.

"In April 2019, the Oversight Committee issued a lawful subpoena for financial records as part of our investigation into President Trump’s unprecedented conflicts of interest, self-dealing, and foreign financial ties," she added.

"After facing years of delay tactics, the Committee has now reached an agreement with the former President and his accounting firm, Mazars USA, to obtain critical documents. These documents will inform the Committee's efforts to get to the bottom of former President Trump's egregious conduct and ensure that future presidents do not abuse their position of power for personal gain."

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in mid-July ruled that House lawmakers could see years of Trump's financial accounting records but narrowed the range of documents the former president must turn over in the long-running legal battle over his compliance with presidential ethics and disclosure laws.

Details of how many of the records Mazars USA must turn over were not included in the announcement.