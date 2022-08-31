Trump: Why Release Picture of Secret Documents?

Former President Donald Trump suggested FBI agents were reckless with classified documents during the raid at Mar-a-Lago "perhaps pretending it was me who did it."

Trump's latest comments about the FBI search at his Florida home were posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

"Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see," Trump said.

"Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!"

The Justice Department in court papers Tuesday said it had evidence that classified documents were deliberately concealed from the FBI when it tried to retrieve them from Trump's Florida home.

The DOJ released a photograph of some of the records found inside Trump's home. The Daily Mail reported that the bombshell photo showed papers -- many marked "top secret" -- on the carpet of the Florida mansion during the Aug. 8 search.

Trump wasn't the only person to comment on social media about the photo.

"Staged photo of declassified papers protected by the U.S. Secret Service. Nothing was available digitally - like Hillary had. Stop just swallowing the government’s constant spin. Do journalism," former Acting National Intelligence Director Ric Grenell tweeted.

"The Biden FBI staged a dishonest photo with purportedly classified material, with the approval of the Biden DOJ, and submitted it to a court to try to make Trump look bad. These agencies are irredeemably corrupt," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted.

Trump has said all the documents at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified.

The court filing in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida also said Trump lawyers "explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes" inside a storage room when FBI agents first traveled to his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago resort in June to retrieve the records.

"The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation," the department said in the filing.

Reuters contributed to this story.