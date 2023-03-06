Petition Calls for Removing Donnie Yen from Oscars

A petition circulating online is calling for the removal of Chinese actor Donnie Yen from his upcoming Oscar's hosting post due to his ties to the Chinese Communist Party, Newsweek reported.

Yen was named among a cast of celebrities who will host and or present an Academy Award at this year's Oscars. But Yen's slated appearance is not without controversy as a petition listed on Change.org outlines.

"We, a group of people from Hong Kong, are writing to express our concern about your decision to invite an actor who supports the Chinese Communist Party's violation of human rights, Donnie Yen, as a presenter for the Oscars," the petition's open letter begins.

"Donnie Yen is a supporter of the Chinese Communist regime and has made several remarks in support of the Chinese government's policies, including supporting the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong and accusing Hong Kong protesters of being rioters," the letter continued. "These remarks not only violate the spirit of freedom of speech but also deny the rights of the people of Hong Kong to fight for their freedom and democracy."

In Hong Kong, a wave of protests has surged in response to the policies of the Beijing government in the Chinese region. It is the belief of many that the Chinese government is quietly working to gradually reintegrate Hong Kong into the fold of mainland China's rule, rolling back the territory's hard-won jurisdictional independence despite the promises made during the transfer of the region from British rule to China on July 1, 1997, after 156 years of British oversight. This move has incited passionate demonstrations throughout Hong Kong, with protestors calling for their autonomy and democratic rights to be upheld.

The petition goes on to say that "we strongly condemn" Academy's decision to include Yen in this year's Oscars "which not only shows contempt for the people of Hong Kong but also provokes the global public."

"We demand that the Oscars Committee reconsider this decision and cancel the invitation of Donnie Yen as a presenter for the Oscars. Let us work together to uphold human rights and moral values, and make the Oscars a truly respectful award."

During a recent interview with GQ Magazine in Feb. 2023, Yen outraged some with his comments about the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests.

"It wasn't a protest, OK, it was a riot," Yen stated. "I have many friends who were there. I don't want to get political. A lot of people might not be happy for what I'm saying, but I'm speaking from my own experience."

Yen is due to present awards alongside a cast of entertainers such as British actors Riz Ahmed and Emily Blunt, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, as well as Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose, Jonathan Majors, Questlove and Dwayne Johnson on March 12. Jimmy Kimmel is also slated to be the host.