Oprah: Voting Rights May Vanish If Trump Wins

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey warned supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris that 2024 could be the last time they get to vote.

"You have got to vote. And listen, I know some of you are feeling burnt out and bruised and maybe inconsequential," Winfrey said Monday night at a rally for Harris in Philadelphia. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Every single vote, every one is going to matter. If we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to cast a ballot again."

Winfrey said America was on the "precipice of danger" if former President Donald Trump is elected to a second term.

"And let me be very clear: If you do not make sure that the people in your life can get to the polls, that is a mistake," Winfrey said. "Deciding not to decide, that is most definitely a vote to let other people control your future. All the anxiety and fear you are feeling, you're feeling that because you sense the danger. And you change that with your vote."

Trump supporter Elon Musk, CEO of X, issued similar dire warnings in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan on Monday.

"If Trump doesn't win, this is the last election," Musk said.

"I think you're right," Rogan said "I think a lot of people are waking up and realize – that have been lifelong Democrats… like I can't do this anymore."