Rep. Omar Denies Millionaire Status Despite $6M-$30M Disclosure

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said its "categorically false" to call her a millionaire despite reporting in her latest financial disclosures that she and her husband have a net worth between $6 million and $30 million, reported The Washington Free Beacon.

The disclosure, submitted on May 14, shows that Omar has substantial investments, particularly in two LLCs. Rose Lake Capital, a venture capital management firm owned by her husband, Tim Mynett, stands out with a value of up to $25 million, though it reportedly generated no income in 2024.

Her savings and retirement accounts are relatively modest in comparison — ranging from about $1,000 up to $50,000 — and she has notable debt; student loan and credit card liabilities each fall between $15,001 and $50,000.

Omar in an Instagram post in February said she doesn't have millions.

"There's been a lot of talk on my finances. Here's the deal: My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I don't own a home, and I'm still paying off my student loan debt. I don't own or trade any stocks or accept corporate pac money. Our campaign is funded by the people for the people. I don't work for corporations or special interests. I work for YOU."