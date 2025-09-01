WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: omar | millionaire | networth

Rep. Omar Denies Millionaire Status Despite $6M-$30M Disclosure

By    |   Monday, 01 September 2025 12:37 PM EDT

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said its "categorically false" to call her a millionaire despite reporting in her latest financial disclosures that she and her husband have a net worth between $6 million and $30 million, reported The Washington Free Beacon.   

The disclosure, submitted on May 14, shows that Omar has substantial investments, particularly in two LLCs. Rose Lake Capital, a venture capital management firm owned by her husband, Tim Mynett, stands out with a value of up to $25 million, though it reportedly generated no income in 2024.

Her savings and retirement accounts are relatively modest in comparison — ranging from about $1,000 up to $50,000 —  and she has notable debt; student loan and credit card liabilities each fall between $15,001 and $50,000.

Omar in an Instagram post in February said she doesn't have millions.

"There's been a lot of talk on my finances. Here's the deal: My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I don't own a home, and I'm still paying off my student loan debt. I don't own or trade any stocks or accept corporate pac money. Our campaign is funded by the people for the people. I don't work for corporations or special interests. I work for YOU."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., says its "categorically false" to call her a millionaire despite reporting in her latest financial disclosures that she and her husband have a net worth between $6 and $30 million, reports The Washington Free Beacon.
omar, millionaire, networth
201
2025-37-01
Monday, 01 September 2025 12:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved