Dems Drop Socialist Sen. Fateh in Minneapolis Mayor Bid

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer Labor Party announced it is overturning its endorsement of state Sen. Omar Fateh, a Democrat socialist who is running for Minneapolis mayor.

“After a thoughtful and transparent review of the challenges, the Constitution, Bylaws and Rules Committee found substantial failures in the Minneapolis Convention’s voting process on July 19, including an acknowledgement that a mayoral candidate was errantly eliminated from contention,” DFL Chairman Richard Carlborn said. “As a result, the Constitution, Bylaws and Rules Committee has vacated the mayoral endorsement.”

Fateh was running for the nomination against incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey. Following the endorsement of Fateh, Frey appealed the party’s decision, pointing out the first round of voting took two hours to complete and when the final vote was done, many of Frey’s supporters had left, The Hill reported.

“I look forward to having a full and honest debate with Sen. Fateh about our city’s future, with the outcome now resting squarely where it should — with all the people of Minneapolis,” Frey said in a statement.

Fateh blasted the decision, saying it was disenfranchising his supporters.

“This is exactly what Minneapolis voters are sick of: the insider games, the backroom decisions and feeling like our voice doesn’t matter in our own city,” Fateh said. “Let me be clear, we’re still in this fight. And we’re going to win.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a supporter of Fateh, said the decision was unacceptable.