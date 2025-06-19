WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Omar Deletes Tweet Honoring Juneteenth

Thursday, 19 June 2025 05:12 PM EDT

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Thursday deleted a social media post honoring Juneteenth after she was criticized by a user who said she should go back to her home country of Somalia to fight “to free her own people,” reported Town Hall.

"Somalia still has slaves. Ilhan should go fight to free her own people,” Gunther Eagleman said in a retweet featuring Omar’s original post that celebrated Juneteenth.

Omar in her original post said: "160 years ago on June 19, 1865, slavery ended in this country. Today, we celebrate Black freedom, resilience, and achievement, and continue the work to root out systematic racism from our policies and institutions.”

Omar has since posted a new statement, which reads: "On Juneteenth, we remember that freedom is not always swift but it is always worth the fight. It’s a powerful reminder of how long justice can take to reach those who deserve it most.”

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

