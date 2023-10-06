Federal Judge Lets Oklahoma Ban on Gender Care Stand

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Oklahoma's felony ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, Law Dork reported.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., in May signed into law a bill banning gender-affirming care for people under the age of 18.

Just days later, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond paused the law while five minors and their families, along with the American Civil Liberties Union, sued the state saying the ban on gender-affirming care was a violation of their equal protections under the law, KOSU reported.

U.S. District Judge John Heil III issued his ruling late Thursday night.

"Because Plaintiffs have failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits of each of their constitutional claims, their request for injunctive relief must be denied," Heil wrote in his decision, according to Law Dork's Chris Geidner.

"IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Plaintiffs' motion for preliminary injunction (Dkt. No. 5) is DENIED."

Oklahoma is one of 22 states that have enacted laws banning or restricting gender-affirming care for minors, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to what's happening across our nation, and as governor I am proud to stand up for what's right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma," Stitt said on the day he signed the bill into law.

Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Indiana.

"We expect all state officials to abide by this agreement while our motion is pending and stand ready to hold the state accountable and defend the rights of all trans Oklahomans, should any enforcement of SB 613 occur," the ACLU, Lambda Legal and the Jenner & Block law firm said in a statement after they filed their motion for injunction in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma's law bans the use of any medications or surgical procedures for the purpose of gender transition. Penalties for violation include felony charges, license revocation, and civil actions which can be filed by a parent or guardian.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.