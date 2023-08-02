×
Tags: oklahoma | kevin stitt | executive order

Okla. Gov. Stitt Order Strictly Defines 'Male,' 'Female'

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 01:57 PM EDT

Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt this week signed an executive order that instructs state agencies to adopt specific definitions of the terms "male" and "female."

According to the order, state agencies must define the term "female" as a person "whose biological reproductive system is designed to produce ova," and "male" as a person "whose biological reproductive system is designed to fertilize the ova of a female."

Stitt said on Tuesday, "I am taking decisive executive action to ensure the true definition of the word woman, meaning a biological woman, is what guides the state as we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity, and sanctity of women across Oklahoma. As long as I'm governor, we will continue to protect women and ensure women-only spaces are reserved solely for biological women."

A previous order signed by Stitt in 2021 prohibits transgender people from changing the gender listed on their original birth certificates, and in May Stitt approved legislation that made providing gender-affirming care to minors a felony crime for doctors.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
