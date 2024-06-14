WATCH TV LIVE

Ohio TV Station Fires Employee Over 'Straight Pride' Post

By    |   Friday, 14 June 2024 09:39 PM EDT

WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio, an NBC affiliate, fired an employee earlier this week over an "unauthorized" social media post she made — on a personal account — that advocated for "straight pride."

WFMJ announced Tuesday night it terminated its community relations director without mentioning the person by name. The employee was identified as Madonna Chism Pinkard, Mahoning Matters reported.

"We deeply regret that our Community Relations Director crossed the line," the TV station said in a Facebook post. "We do not condone such actions and apologize to you, our viewers, for this unauthorized post."

Chism Pinkard's "unauthorized" post, in the middle of Pride Month, came on her personal Facebook page, where she goes by Madonna Jean. Her account did carry the WFMJ logo, and she identified as community relations director, according to Mahoning Matters.

"Celebrate Straight Pride," read the post from Chism Pinkard. "It's natural, worked for thousands of years and you can make babies," Mahoning Matters reported.

Pinkard deleted the post and apologized before getting fired. WFMJ's post generated more than 2,500 comments as of 9 p.m. Friday.

"You fired someone who is proud of being straight?! WOW!" read one.

"So you fire those who have different opinions than the left? Noted," read another.

"I'm disappointed that WFMJ has embraced the liberal 'cancel culture' that is so prevalent in our society today," began another.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


