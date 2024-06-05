Colorado GOP: Burn Pride Flags in June

The Colorado Republican Party is calling on people to burn pride flags in June.

The state GOP made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter on Monday, linking to a meme filled with false claims that LGBTQ people are "groomers" who want to "harm children."

"The month of June has arrived and, once again, the godless groomers in our society want to attack what is decent, holy, and righteous so they can ultimately harm our children," the Colorado GOP said in an email.

Dave Williams, the chair of the Colorado Republican Party and a candidate for Congress in the state's 5th Congressional district doubled down on the post.

The Colorado Republican Party makes "no apologies for saying God hates pride or pride flags as it's an agenda that harms children and undermines parental authority," Williams told The Hill in a statement. "The only backlash we see is coming from radical Democrats, the fake news media, and weak Republicans who bow down at the feet of leftist cancel culture."

Valdamar Archuleta, who is running as a Republican for Congress in the state's 1st Congressional District, renounced the party's endorsement following the post, calling it "hateful."

"This email does not represent the Republican voters of Colorado," Archuleta said on X. "I know the Republicans in our state and in our city. They're kind, accepting, loving, and welcoming people. They've become some of my best friends. They love this country, they love this state, they love our city, and they love their neighbors."

Last month, the Colorado Republican Party said parents should pull their children out of public schools due to "LGBTQ indoctrination."

"All Colorado parents should be aiming to remove their kids from public education," the state party said in an email. "If your child decides he identifies as a girl because he is angry with you, or all of his friends are doing it, the Colorado government will actively encourage his new fetish by allowing him to identify as 'she,' 'they,' or whatever nonsensical terms your son's teachers and peers may dream up."