Georgia Member of Oath Keepers Pleads Guilty in Jan. 6 Case

A member of the Georgia chapter of the Oath Keepers militia group has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy with full competence as well as obstruction of an official proceeding, the Department of Justice said Friday.

Brian Ulrich, 44, accepted a plea agreement via remote court proceedings with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. He faces up to 40 years in prison for both charges.

"In his guilty plea, Ulrich admitted that, from November 2020 through January 2021, he conspired with other Oath Keeper members and affiliates to use force to prevent, hinder and delay the execution of the laws of the United States governing the transfer of presidential power," the DOJ said in a statement. "He and others used encrypted and private communications, equipped themselves with a variety of weapons, donned combat and tactical gear, and were prepared to use force to stop the transfer of power."

Ulrich was among 11 defendants indicted on seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach. Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the incident.

Per Daily Kos, Ulrich admitted in court that he conspired with Oath Keeper leader Elmer Rhodes to develop a plan to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power by force. He also admitted to intimidating members of Congress, law enforcement officers, staff and others. Rhodes has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The news outlet also reported that Ulrich, if asked by the U.S. government to testify at the coming seditious conspiracy trial, is obligated to do so by entering the plea agreement Friday.