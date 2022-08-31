Former Officer Sues NYPD, Claims He Was Fired for 'MAGA' Ideals

A former New York City police officer says he was fired because of his conservative political views and his association with Roger Stone, former adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Salvatore Greco is suing the NYPD, claiming the department and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell violated his First Amendment rights when they terminated him for supporting "Making America Great Again" ideals, WPIX reported.

Greco was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and was filmed with Stone and Kristin Davis, who's known as the "Manhattan Madame" and was convicted of prostitution.

The former police officer was not accused of doing anything illegal or violent at the Capitol, a lawsuit filed in Brooklyn Federal Court said.

"The action taken against me has cost me my reputation, my job, and my life savings," Greco said in a statement, WPIX reported.

Greco admitted he has "familial" and "political" ties to Stone and Davis, and also supports extremist groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, the suit said.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Greco's case is not unusual in that the department has been engaging in these sorts of 'political viewpoint' hit jobs for more than forty (40) years. With these legal claims, Mr. Greco intends to shed light on the institutional problem and hold the city and the other defendants accountable for these actions," lawyer Eric Sanders said in a statement, WPIX reported.

The suit alleges that NYPD Internal Affairs in January 2021 received an anonymous letter saying Greco and another cop attended the Capitol attack and that "these officers want to have a civil war in America."

NYPD then launched a probe and reviewed Greco's phone, social media, and other personal accounts. Departmental charges were filed in April, according to the filing.

An attorney representing Greco claimed during his departmental trial that the police used an "illegal" subpoena to obtain his phone records.

A police spokesperson earlier this month confirmed to Gothamist that Greco, a member of the citywide traffic task force, was terminated. He was found guilty on multiple counts following the department trial, according to a copy of the decision shared with Gothamist.

The suit said the NYPD accused Greco of "wrongfully and knowingly associating with persons, Roger Jason Stone Jr., and Kristin M. Davis, reasonably believed to be engaged in, likely to engage in, or to have engaged in criminal activities."