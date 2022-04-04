Lawyer Claims NYPD Used 'Illegal' Subpoena in Trial of Roger Stone Associate

An attorney representing a New York Police Department officer associated with Roger Stone claimed during his departmental trial that the police used an "illegal" subpoena to obtain his phone records.

NYPD Officer Sal Greco is accused of associating with known felons and evading questions about his relationship with both Stone and Kristin Davis, the former "Manhattan Madam," according to the New York Daily News. The NYPD claims that Greco functioned as Stone’s personal bodyguard while in Washington, D.C. during the time of the Capitol riot.

Greco’s attorney, Stu London, argued that Greco and Stone are friends, and claimed that a subpoena that the NYPD obtained was "illegal" after an internal affairs sergeant testified that it was based on Davis’ 8-year-old conviction for possession of pills with intent to distribute.

The sergeant, Jerry Orenstein, also said that Greco himself was not accused of using drugs, and an investigation by Internal Affairs did not reveal any evidence of drug use on his part. London said that Greco was not required to undergo any drug tests by investigators.

"It’s my position that it was an illegal administrative subpoena," London said during the trial last week, according to the Daily News. "It’s a sham and an abuse of authority."

The newspaper notes that both police unions and civil rights advocates have criticized administrative subpoenas in the past.

"They use it when they have an ax to grind with a particular officer," said civil rights attorney Joel Berger. "But they usually aren’t as aggressive in getting them when it comes to police misconduct against civilians."

The NYPD declined to comment on the subpoena for Greco’s phone records and said that its subpoena policy has not changed under Mayor Eric Adams.