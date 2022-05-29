×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nypd | bill bratton | uvalde | mass shooting | police

Bill Bratton: Children Left 'Bleeding Out'; Police Failed to Move In

Bill Bratton: Children Left 'Bleeding Out'; Police Failed to Move In
Young girls pay their respects at a memorial to the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting on May 28, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 29 May 2022 12:53 PM

Decades of research, training, learning, and evolving to respond to active shooters were ignored in the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school tragedy, former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton decried Sunday.

"All the things we learned about these types of instances, he basically didn't implement them," Bratton told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., saying the local police chief should have moved in on the shooter immediately to save lives. "He opted to keep those 19 officers outside of that classroom."

Sources are now saying it took more than 40 minutes to move in on the contained shooter, costing lives, Bratton told host John Catsimatidis.

"There were 19 police officers – 19 is the number they gave out [Saturday] – in the hallways outside the classroom the shooter is now holed up," Bratton said. "And the fact the chief of police in a six-person department apparently opted to not to break into that classroom may have resulted in the deaths of more of these young people who effectively were wounded – the expression, an awful expression but [were] – bleeding out, dying literally, while they were standing outside the door.

"It's hard to put your arms around this, John."

Bratton said the Columbine shooting more than two decades ago delivered a response plan that centered around "go in toward the shooter," Bratton added.

"The expression we use in policing is 'move to the shooter,' effectively you create what we call a stack: Put 3 or 4 officers together in a coordinated fashion go in toward a shooter," he continued, decrying the failure to follow years of protocol by the local Uvalde police.

The delay should have never have happened and the local police reportedly mistakenly believed the contained shooter could not cost more lives for the near hour he was left contained in that one classroom.

"This has been one of the most problematic weeks of American policing that I've ever experienced in my 50 years," Bratton concluded, denouncing "mind-boggling" response "misinformation" from the tragedy.

"It's extraordinarily frustrating. I have great pride in my former profession of policing, but that pride was diminished somewhat this week by the mishandling by Texas authorities on one of the most important parts of dealing with crises: accurate information."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Decades of research, training, learning, and evolving to respond to active shooters were ignored in the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school tragedy, former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton decried Sunday.
nypd, bill bratton, uvalde, mass shooting, police
376
2022-53-29
Sunday, 29 May 2022 12:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved