Jon Voight: 'Proper Testing' Needed for Gun Ownership

People visit memorials for victims of the May 24 mass shooting on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 28 May 2022 01:48 PM

Renowned actor and conservative Jon Voight is calling for stricter measures on firearm purchases and ownership nearly a week after the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting where a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults.

In a video called "My soul cries for all lost," posted originally to Facebook, Voight urges for "proper testing" when it comes to gun ownership, adding that it's not a "left" or "right" issue.

"It's not about left, right, guns, no guns," Voight says. "This is about brains that are dysfunctioning. This is mental. This is not about healthy human beings serving the country with arms to bear or even the right of this Constitution for bearing arms."

Gun ownership, the actor continues, should be based on one's "mental capacity."

"We must identify every individual for their credentials, for their mental capacity to bear arms. There should be proper qualifications for gun ownership and proper testing. One should only own a gun if they're qualified and schooled."

Voight, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, ended his video, "May God watch over all and bring comfort for this loss, which may never heal for each child was so precious a gift."

