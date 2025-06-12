NYPD Cars Torched in Brooklyn; Motive Under Investigation

At least eight marked and unmarked New York City Police Department vehicles were torched early Tuesday while parked in a Brooklyn police parking lot in a suspected arson fire.

The NYPD has not named a motive behind the burnings or connected them with the ongoing anti-ICE protests in the city and others nationally.

WABC in New York reports that the cars caught on fire in the Bushwick lot, at DeKalb and Central Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. The lot is situated approximately two blocks from the NYPD's 83rd Precinct.

In addition to the burned vehicles, the windows in several others were shattered, and responding officers said there was a strong smell of gasoline.

A resident commented that the incident is "very unsettling."

"No one wants to be living on a street that has arson happening on it, but yeah, it's unnerving for sure," the person said.

Surveillance videos are being reviewed as the investigation into the fire continues.

After the fire, police cruisers remained parked outside of nearby NYPD parking lots.

The New York Post, also reporting that there has been no motive named behind the fire, noted that some anti-ICE protesters have said they would set fire to police cars.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the case to call its Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.