WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nypd | arson | cars | burned | brooklyn | investigation | ice

NYPD Cars Torched in Brooklyn; Motive Under Investigation

By    |   Thursday, 12 June 2025 08:52 AM EDT

At least eight marked and unmarked New York City Police Department vehicles were torched early Tuesday while parked in a Brooklyn police parking lot in a suspected arson fire.

The NYPD has not named a motive behind the burnings or connected them with the ongoing anti-ICE protests in the city and others nationally.

WABC in New York reports that the cars caught on fire in the Bushwick lot, at DeKalb and Central Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. The lot is situated approximately two blocks from the NYPD's 83rd Precinct.

In addition to the burned vehicles, the windows in several others were shattered, and responding officers said there was a strong smell of gasoline.

A resident commented that the incident is "very unsettling."

"No one wants to be living on a street that has arson happening on it, but yeah, it's unnerving for sure," the person said.

Surveillance videos are being reviewed as the investigation into the fire continues.

After the fire, police cruisers remained parked outside of nearby NYPD parking lots.

The New York Post, also reporting that there has been no motive named behind the fire, noted that some anti-ICE protesters have said they would set fire to police cars.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the case to call its Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
At least eight marked and unmarked New York City Police Department vehicles were torched early Tuesday while parked in a Brooklyn police parking lot in a suspected arson fire.
nypd, arson, cars, burned, brooklyn, investigation, ice, protesters
226
2025-52-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 08:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved