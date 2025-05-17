WATCH TV LIVE

NY Post: Crime in AOC's District Has Skyrocketed Since She Took Office

By    |   Saturday, 17 May 2025 01:26 PM EDT

Crime in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Queens and Bronx district has skyrocketed since she took office in 2019, according to an analysis of NYPD data reviewed by the New York Post.  

Major crimes, which consist of murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and auto theft, rose by 70% in the 14th district from 2019-2024. In some precincts, like the 110th in Queens, the increase is even higher at 105% since AOC took office.

Comparatively, crime in New York City overall rose by 30%.

“She’s not doing s–t. She doesn’t live in the neighborhood, she doesn’t care,” Elmhurst resident Guadelupe Alvarez, a former AOC supporter who has lived in the 110th Precinct her whole life, told the Post.  

“I can’t wait to get – pardon my language – the f–k out of here. It makes me so sad that they’ve done that to push me out of my neighborhood. And I’m not the only one. . . . I could never have a family here.”

AOC has not returned the Post’s request for a comment.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


