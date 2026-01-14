Silent Mamdani Finally Condemns Iran

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani finally condemned Iranian leaders over their deadly handling of anti-government protests.

Mamdani's comments came after what critics called a conspicuous silence as unrest in Iran has intensified and the regime has been accused of using lethal force against demonstrators.

The mayor addressed the issue only after taking off-topic questions at a Tuesday night press conference, saying, "I absolutely do not support the way the Iranian government has responded to that."

He added the Iranian government should "respect the right of people to express their political opinions" safely.

The belated condemnation drew extra scrutiny because Mamdani has been outspoken on Middle East issues when Israel is involved.

The New York Post noted that critics contrasted his slow response on Iran with his past rhetoric regarding the Israel-Hamas war, including his embrace of aggressive political postures toward Israeli leadership.

On social media, detractors mocked the mayor's delay and accused him of selective outrage — quick to criticize America's allies, they argued, but hesitant to confront a radical Islamist regime accused of crushing dissent at home.

The Iran protests are being described as among the largest in years.

Reuters reported the violence has been severe, with roughly 2,000 fatalities cited by an Iranian official, including members of the security forces.

The unrest has also rippled into international politics and economics, as President Donald Trump publicly encouraged protesters and vowed "help is on its way," while declining to specify what that would entail.

Trump has also sought to ratchet up economic pressure, including a new tariff threat aimed at countries doing business with Tehran.

Mamdani's Iran remarks landed as his early moves at City Hall continue to spark backlash.

In his first days, he defended scrapping a series of executive orders issued by former Mayor Eric Adams.

The orders included actions Adams had promoted as addressing antisemitism and others tied to Israel-related divestment policy.

Israel's Foreign Ministry publicly criticized Mamdani over the rollback of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) linked definition of antisemitism, calling the move inflammatory.

Meanwhile, Mamdani's inauguration underscored the cultural and political symbolism around his rise.

He took his oath of office using Qurans, including a centuries-old copy connected to the New York Public Library's Schomburg Center collection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.