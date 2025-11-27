Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Islam a National Threat, 'Deport Them All'

The fatal ambush attack near the White House underscored a growing national security threat tied to immigration failures, and the country must move swiftly to remove foreigners who never should have been allowed entry, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Fine appeared on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" and delivered a sharp warning about what he called the consequences of a failed immigration system, responding to the Washington, D.C., attack that killed National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, while another National Guard member was severely injured.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday night that Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries. Authorities identified the suspected shooter as Rahmanullah Lakamal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, and Trump described him as a "savage monster."

Fine said the Thanksgiving week attack illustrated what he views as a preventable tragedy tied to federal decisions about who enters and remains in the country.

"Well, I wonder how many people, how many Americans have to die because of foreigners who never should have been let into this country, who hate what we stand for, who hate our values, and who seek its destruction before we do something about it," Fine said.

He added that he is "sick and tired of political correctness" and argued that American reluctance to confront security risks has produced deadly outcomes.

The Trump administration said earlier Thursday that it is reviewing green cards issued to individuals from nineteen countries.

Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow wrote in a post on X: "At the direction of @POTUS, I have directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern."

The list of nations, drawn from a June presidential proclamation, includes Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Chad, Eritrea, Haiti, Burma, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Fine quickly dismissed the review as unsatisfactory.

"Well, look, I'd prefer to simply deport them all," he said.

He said the United States has admitted "tens of millions" of people who he believes pose risks or should never have been granted entry, adding that the national focus on "illegal" immigration overshadowed what he described as an influx of "legal" immigrants whose presence he views as dangerous.

He pointed to Somali arrivals and voting patterns in New York as examples of what he believes are deeper structural problems.

"How are people gunning down National Guardsmen in our streets?" Fine asked, calling the situation a "self-inflicted wound" and saying the only remedy is "kicking them all out."

When asked whether he believes Islam is compatible with the Constitution, Fine responded, "I think mainstream Islam is not compatible. I think mainstream Islam is a threat to the United States.

"What I believe we need to do is we need to deport every single foreigner who is illegal, every single foreigner who believes in this," he said.

Fine added that naturalized citizens who "lied" — naming Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani — should be denaturalized and deported as well.

"How many times do we have to hear people yell 'Allahu Akbar' while they're killing people before we do something about it?" he asked.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com