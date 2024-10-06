WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nyc | brooklyn | squatters | nypd

Squatters Terrorize Brooklyn Neighborhood

By    |   Sunday, 06 October 2024 02:02 PM EDT

A group of nearly two dozen squatters terrorized a Brooklyn neighborhood after taking control of a vacant $4 million brownstone, The New York Post reported. Police finally emptied the building in South Williamsburg on Monday, arresting one of the squatters who authorities say vandalized a motorcycle outside a nearby motorcycle shop.

The building’s new manager, P.J. Ximenez, said the squatters broke into the building on Sept. 21, taking over the second floor and installing a door barricade. He told the Post, “When I first came in here, I found a bunch of needles and [heroin] spoons, and two used Narcans. So, I guess two people must’ve OD’d in here.”

The squatters also broke into an attached carriage house behind the building, barricading the door with sheets of corrugated steel. 

“They’re professionals; they planned this,” Ximenez said, “and I think they’ve taken over other spots, because when they were getting into that van, one of them had said they were going home, and another goes, ‘Which one?'”

Ximenez said the squatters showed police a lease purportedly signed by the building’s previous owner, but the woman had died in 2020. The building’s new owner, who purchased the building in 2021, has hired a cadre of security guards to patrol the property.

The group generated 17 complaints to the 311 line between Sept. 21 and Oct. 2, with one resident saying, “These idiot kids were always blocking the sidewalk, and they’d get real nasty if you asked them to step aside.” She added, “They were loud and they smelled, and I’m really glad this didn’t drag on for months and months, which happens. I hope they don’t come back.”

The 311 number in New York is used for nonemergencies.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A group of nearly two dozen squatters terrorized a Brooklyn neighborhood after taking control of a vacant $4 million brownstone, The New York Post reports.
nyc, brooklyn, squatters, nypd
286
2024-02-06
Sunday, 06 October 2024 02:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved