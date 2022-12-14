×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nurse | texas | abortions

Nurse Sues Texas VA Over Providing Abortion Services

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 December 2022 04:07 PM EST

An Army veteran and nurse at a Temple, Texas, Veteran Affairs facility is suing the agency over its decision to offer abortion counseling and certain abortions to veterans, claiming the new rules violate her religious beliefs, reports Bloomberg Law.

Stephanie Carter filed the suit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. She is asking the court to rule that the policy is illegal and unconstitutional and block the department from enforcing it at the Temple facility.

"The Rule's application to Ms. Carter and enforcement at the Temple VA facility has deprived and continues to deprive Ms. Carter of her paramount rights and guarantees under the United States Constitution and RFRA," attorneys for First Liberty Institute, the group representing Carter, wrote in a 29-page filing.

The VA disputed that claim Wednesday, saying Secretary Denis McDonough "has made clear to all employees that their religious beliefs are protected here at VA."

"While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, VA does provide accommodation for VA employees who wish to opt out of providing abortion counseling or services," said Terrence Hayes, the department’s spokesman, in a statement.

The Biden administration in September expanded abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to eliminate the federal right to an abortion earlier this summer, announcing that the VA would provide abortions when a pregnant veteran’s life or health is at risk if their pregnancy were carried to term, or if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, regardless of state laws.

Abortions in Texas ceased following the Supreme Court decision.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An Army veteran and nurse at a Temple, Texas, Veteran Affairs facility is suing the agency over its decision to offer abortion counseling and certain abortions to veterans, claiming the new rules violate her religious beliefs, reports Bloomberg Law.
nurse, texas, abortions
265
2022-07-14
Wednesday, 14 December 2022 04:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved