GOP Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Blocking VA-Performed Abortions

House and Senate Republicans on Tuesday introduced a resolution that would block medical providers in the Department of Veterans Affairs from providing abortions to beneficiaries.

The Biden administration in September imposed a new rule allowing department physicians to offer abortion access to veterans and eligible dependents.

"No American should be forced by our government to pay for someone else’s abortion," Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation under the Congressional Review Act.

"The Biden administration is abusing its authority and ignoring the law to enforce a radical anti-life agenda. The VA should remain committed to providing care to support the lives of our veterans, not be used as a political tool by the Biden administration to illegally provide taxpayer-funded abortions."

The resolution, which has more than 60 co-sponsors in the House, was also introduced in the Senate by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., according to the Caller’s report.

In early September, the VA published a new rule allowing the agency to provide abortions and pregnancy counseling to veterans and other beneficiaries in cases where the life of the mother is at risk, or cases of rape and incest, according to the agency.

"This is a patient safety decision," Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said in a Sept. 2 press release announcing the new rule. "Pregnant Veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most. That’s what our nation owes them, and that’s what we at VA will deliver."

According to the agency, services would begin as soon as possible following a 30-day public comment period.

"We came to this decision after listening to VA health care providers and Veterans across the country, who sounded the alarm that abortion restrictions are creating a medical emergency for those we serve," VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in the release. "Offering this care will save Veterans’ health and lives, and there is nothing more important than that."

The GOP members attempt to block the new regulation comes from the Congressional Review Act which gives legislators an opportunity to strike down federal agency rules by voting in a resolution against them in both chambers, and then sent to the president to sign, according to the U.S. General Accountability Office.

"It's shameful to see the Biden administration continue to find ways to blatantly undermine our laws," Tuberville told the Caller. "The interim final rule from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide taxpayer-funded abortions at its facilities is the latest subversion in a long line of actions from this administration that points to complete contempt for the law.

"It betrays the convictions of many Americans who value the sanctity of life and don’t want their tax dollars paying for abortions. I am proud to join my colleagues in voicing opposition to this rule and holding the Biden administration accountable."