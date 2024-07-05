WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: north korea | students | overseas | political indoctrination | kim jong un | allegiance

NKorea Recalls Overseas Students for 'Political Indoctrination'

Friday, 05 July 2024 07:04 AM EDT

North Korea has ordered all its overseas students to return home for "political indoctrination" sessions aimed at reinforcing allegiance to leader Kim Jong Un and reducing the risk of defections, according to South Korean officials.

It's the first time in five years North Korea has issued the directive.

"North Korea is gradually resuming the measures that were halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown," said South Korea's unification ministry, adding that the order appeared to be aimed at the younger generation.

The sessions will be held at the Grand People's Study House in Pyongyang in July.

The number of North Koreans who defected to South Korea tripled in 2023 — 196 including 10 people who belonged to the North Korean "elite class" — which is the most since 2017, according to the Guardian.

