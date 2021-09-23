×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | nobel prize | banquet | postponed | virtual celebration

Nobel Prize Banquet Postponed Again Due to Pandemic

nobel prize medal sits on table in box
(ANGELA WEISS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 23 September 2021 06:34 AM

There will be no banquet in Stockholm this year and laureates will receive their Nobel Prize medals and diplomas in their home countries, the Nobel Foundation said on Thursday.

The traditional festivities were replaced last year as well with a mainly digital celebration as the pandemic raged in Europe and the rest of the world.

"I think everybody would like the COVID-19 pandemic to be over, but we are not there yet," the Nobel Foundation said in a statement, adding it hoped to hold a small, local award ceremony despite the laureates not being present.

The Nobel Foundation said the ceremony will be broadcast on television and live streamed via its Nobel Prize digital platforms.

This year's Nobel Prizes, awarded in for achievement in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace, and economics, will be announced between Oct. 4 to 11.

The Nobel Prizes were created in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
There will be no banquet in Stockholm this year and laureates will receive their Nobel Prize medals and diplomas in their home countries, the Nobel Foundation said on Thursday. The traditional festivities...
nobel prize, banquet, postponed, virtual celebration
161
2021-34-23
Thursday, 23 September 2021 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App