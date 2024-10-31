Nikki Haley Tells Pa. Voters to 'Elect' Trump

Despite a Democrat-fueled narrative that serious problems exist between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, the former U.N. ambassador encouraged Pennsylvania voters to support the Republican presidential candidate.

Haley, Trump's top primary challenger, campaigned Wednesday with GOP U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick in the Keystone State, considered to be one of seven key swing states expected to decide the presidential race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former South Carolina governor implored voters to "take the emotion" out of their votes and support Trump.

"I'm gonna ask all of you, to take the emotion out of this election," she told voters in Warrendale, The Hill reported. "We need to take the emotion out of this election and really think about the policy and what it means for our kids and the next generation."

"I know it’s noisy out there," Haley told voters at a bar in the Pittsburgh suburb, NBC News reported. "When I tell you to take the emotion out and focus on the policies, Dave McCormick can’t win if we don’t elect Donald Trump at the top of the ticket."

The crowd included people wearing Trump campaign apparel.

"You may find Trump noisy," Haley said, with some voters expressing disagreement.

"But he understands we’ve got to get this economy turned around. He understands that we have to fight what’s happening across the border, he understands that we have to be energy dominant, and he understands that we can’t have any more wars."

In May, Haley explained why she’ll vote for Trump after a tough primary battle.

"As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who’s going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border, no more excuses," Haley said at the Hudson Institute. "A president who would support capitalism and freedom, a president who understands we need less debt not more debt.

"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear, many, many times. But [President] Biden has been a catastrophe. So, I will be voting for Trump."