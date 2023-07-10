Report: Haley Campaign Raises $7.3M During 2nd Quarter

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley's campaign told The Hill Monday that it raised $7.3 million for the campaign in the year's second quarter.

That amount brings Haley's total to $15.6 million raised since launching her bid for the Oval Office in February. According to the report, it is in addition to the $18.7 million raised by her Stand For America super PAC during that time.

"Nikki is grateful for the groundswell of support from nearly 160,000 donations from all 50 states," Haley campaign communications director Nachama Soloveichik said in the announcement, according to The Hill. "Voters want their next president to take on China, speak out against socialism at home and abroad, and provide a vision for a strong and proud America."

The number and location of the donations pave the way for Haley to participate in the Republican National Committee's primary debate next month, according to the report.

Although the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor's haul allows her in the debate, it is dwarfed by the $20 million raised by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the $35 million raised by former President Donald Trump during that time.

The second quarter ran from April 1 to June 30, and candidates have until July 15 to file the report with the Federal Election Commission, the report said.

The political polling website FiveThirtyEight has Trump leading in the national average of GOP primary polls on July 9 with 52.2%, with DeSantis coming in second with 23.3%. Former Vice President Mike Pence is third with 6.4%, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy fourth with 4%, then Haley with 3.9%, and the rest of the field below that mark.

Haley, who was the first Republican to challenge Trump in the race, is spending her time in the early primary state of New Hampshire, telling The New York Times that she doesn't think most voters in the country have considered the race, and that gives her time to get the message out despite being well behind in the polls.

"I look at it like one goal after another; I don't look at the end," she told The Times on Sunday. "I know that by mid-fall, this is going to be totally different. Once you pass Labor Day, the numbers start to shift. And you can look at history for that. That's not me just hoping, that's me knowing."

According to the report, Haley is concentrating on retail politics instead of using the money on television ads.