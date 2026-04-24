Soldier's Arrest Puts Scrutiny on Prediction Markets

The arrest of a U.S. soldier charged with using classified information to profit on an online prediction market signals that authorities won’t ignore alleged egregious behavior on such platforms.

Federal prosecutors said Army Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke exploited sensitive intelligence tied to a U.S. military operation to capture Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro, placing bets on the offshore platform Polymarket that netted him more than $400,000.

The case marks the first known U.S. criminal prosecution tied to insider trading on a prediction market, a fast-growing and controversial sector that allows users to wager on geopolitical and economic outcomes.

The New York Times reported that the case shines a spotlight on prediction markets such as Polymarket, which have surged in popularity in recent years but operate largely outside traditional U.S. regulatory frameworks.

The platform allows users to bet anonymously using cryptocurrency, raising concerns about transparency and potential abuse.

Investigators say Van Dyke's activity stood out almost immediately, as his trades closely aligned with classified developments.

Blockchain technology helped trace the transactions, despite the platform's limited identity requirements.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed a civil case, signaling that regulators are increasingly willing to pursue bad actors even on offshore platforms, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Trump administration has generally taken a hands-off approach to prediction markets, but President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism, warning recently that "the whole world ... has become somewhat of a casino."

Experts say the case could set a major precedent, opening the door to broader enforcement against insiders who attempt to profit from nonpublic information, whether in government or the private sector.

"This case is going to set some important precedents that could impact traders in other cases," former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said, the Journal reported.

According to the Justice Department, Van Dyke had access to classified details of "Operation Absolute Resolve" and used that knowledge to place roughly a dozen bets predicting U.S. military involvement in Venezuela and Maduro's removal from power before it became public.

Officials said he placed the wagers in late December 2025, weeks before the January operation, and quickly moved his winnings through cryptocurrency accounts after the mission's success was announced.

"Those entrusted to safeguard our nation's secrets have a duty to protect them and our armed service members, and not to use that information for personal financial gain," U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York said in a Department of Justice release.

FBI Director Kash Patel echoed that message, declaring that "no one is above the law" and vowing to hold accountable any government employee who attempts to profit from privileged access.

The charges against Van Dyke include wire fraud, theft of government information, and commodities fraud, offenses that could carry decades in prison if he is convicted.