Tucker Carlson Interviewing GOP Candidates at Iowa Event

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 08:45 AM EDT

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will spend the day on July 14 interviewing several GOP presidential candidates at the FAMiLY Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, with nearly everyone but former President Donald Trump already confirming their spots.

The event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Choice Union Convention Center, comes about seven months before the Iowa caucus, the first to be held in the 2024 race, reports The Washington Examiner.

Candidates who have confirmed their appearance include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., according to the event's website.

Trump has been invited but has not confirmed a spot.

The event also invited President Joe Biden and one of his challengers for the Democrats' nomination, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., though neither has confirmed an appearance. South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has also been invited, but her appearance has not yet been confirmed.

"National leaders, inspiring teaching — The FAMiLY Leadership Summit is your chance to be among like-minded friends, to be encouraged, inspired, and equipped to seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness in America today," the organization said on its website.

Following her appearance at the Des Moines event, Haley is also set to appear at a 6 p.m. fundraiser for GOP state Rep. Austin Harris, 28, who was elected to the Iowa House in 2022.

