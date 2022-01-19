Nikki Haley Slams Democrats for More COVID Relief Talk

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday ripped Democrats after The Wall Street Journal reported there had been congressional efforts behind another COVID-19 stimulus package.

The WSJ reported Sunday that businesses including hotels, fitness clubs, tour bus companies, and minor league baseball teams were seeking billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief aid.

The report said the package's stumbling block was opposition from many Republicans who believe Congress already has paid out enough pandemic relief.

"Liberals using COVID as another excuse to push another spending bill is ludicrous," Haley tweeted with a link to the WSJ story. "They can’t even show the American people how the previous money was spent. Focus on real issues like inflation and the damage it is doing to American families' wallets."

Lobbyists say the campaign for more relief had taken on new urgency as the omicron variant has forced businesses to scale back or shut down, WSJ reported.

Companies also have been hurt by employees calling in sick, and customers canceling orders and reservations.

WSJ said a few Republican lawmakers supported more relief funding for targeted industries, though most GOP members are opposed to more stimulus spending.

"The U.S. government has no money to give anyone," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said according to the WSJ.

"In the past two years, Congress piled on several trillion dollars to our already substantial deficit," Paul said. "This unprecedented accumulation of debt is causing today’s inflation and will continue to wreak havoc in the future."

Haley generally is considered a possible candidate for the 2024 Republican national ticket.