Nikki Haley Warns GOP for '22 Red Wave: 'We Can't Be Arrogant'

The bellwether victory of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin in Virginia was a "great day for America," former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said, but she warns of complacency and arrogance among the GOP for the 2022 midterms.

"It was a great day for America, and a bad day for Joe Biden," Haley told The Citadel Republican Society's Patriot Dinner, Mediaite reported. "And I bet he'll have another bad day, come next November."

Retaking Congress looks inevitable, but only if Republicans keep the pressure on, she added.

"But we can't get arrogant," she said. "We've gotta stay humble, hunker down, and focus on what matters."

Haley has had some big moments with former President Donald Trump as one of the most senior women in his administration, but she also unwound some of that goodwill when she criticized Trump's push to contest the results of the presidential election and the events of Jan. 6.

"There's no crying in politics," Haley added, seemingly doubling back to her Trump critique. "There's just hard work."

Winning in 2024 will require more than merely pointing out Biden's failures, she concluded.

"We can't just bash the president, his party, and all the problems they've created," Haley said. "We have to offer solutions that will lift up all Americans. We have to prove that we can make America strong and proud again. I know we can do it because our message is the right message."