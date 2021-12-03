×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | Nikki Haley | nikki haley | 2022 | midterms | red wave | gop

Nikki Haley Warns GOP for '22 Red Wave: 'We Can't Be Arrogant'

nikki haley speaks into handheld mic while seated
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, R-S.C., speaks during a campaign event for Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on July 14, 2021, in McLean, Virginia. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 03 December 2021 06:31 AM

The bellwether victory of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin in Virginia was a "great day for America," former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said, but she warns of complacency and arrogance among the GOP for the 2022 midterms.

"It was a great day for America, and a bad day for Joe Biden," Haley told The Citadel Republican Society's Patriot Dinner, Mediaite reported. "And I bet he'll have another bad day, come next November."

Retaking Congress looks inevitable, but only if Republicans keep the pressure on, she added.

"But we can't get arrogant," she said. "We've gotta stay humble, hunker down, and focus on what matters."

Haley has had some big moments with former President Donald Trump as one of the most senior women in his administration, but she also unwound some of that goodwill when she criticized Trump's push to contest the results of the presidential election and the events of Jan. 6.

"There's no crying in politics," Haley added, seemingly doubling back to her Trump critique. "There's just hard work."

Winning in 2024 will require more than merely pointing out Biden's failures, she concluded.

"We can't just bash the president, his party, and all the problems they've created," Haley said. "We have to offer solutions that will lift up all Americans. We have to prove that we can make America strong and proud again. I know we can do it because our message is the right message."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The bellwether victory of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin in Virginia was a "great day for America," former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said, but she warns of complacency and arrogance...
nikki haley, 2022, midterms, red wave, gop
238
2021-31-03
Friday, 03 December 2021 06:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved