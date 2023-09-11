TIPP Poll: Most Republicans Say Trump Tops Biden in '24

A majority of Republican voters (56%) say they believe former President Donald Trump will unseat Democrat President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, according to recent polling.

The latest I&I/TIPP poll of Republican voters released Monday found Trump's lead widening among his GOP rivals and there was a firm belief that he will replace Biden in the Oval Office after the November 2024 general election.

The poll was conducted online nationally with 509 Republican voters from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

According to the poll, 60% of the respondents said they support Trump for the party's nomination in the primary, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has dropped to 11% support and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy coming in third with 9%.

Former Vice President Mike Pence garnered 6% support and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley received 3%.

Gathering 1% or less were Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., former Rep. William Hurd, R-Texas, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Despite being hit with four criminal indictments from April to August, Trump has expanded his support during that period, increasing from 55% in June, 53% in July, and 57% in August to 60% in the most recent survey.

With the 56% majority of Republican voters believing Trump can defeat Biden, 13% say DeSantis could win the general election; and 8% say Ramaswamy could beat Biden.

According to the polling, Biden also has a lock on the Democrat side of the race, leading actual and potential challengers by a double-digit margin with 38% support among the 606 Democrats surveyed, with former first lady Michelle Obama coming in second place with 9% support, and Vice President Kamala Harris getting 7%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who ran as a Democrat in 2016 and 2020, garnered 6% support among his party members followed by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with 5%.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., tied in support with California Gov. Gavin Newsom with 4% support, although Newsom is not officially in the race.

Author Marianne Williamson and several other nondeclared potential candidates polled with less than 2% support below "someone else" at 3%, according to the poll.

Biden is seeing his overall polling numbers slide, with many voters saying things have gotten worse since he took office in 2021.

"This was a catastrophic week for President Joe Biden due in large part to a new CNN poll out on Wednesday," said Democratic Party pollster John Zogby, who gave the president a grade of "F" on his job performance. "Not only is overall job approval at 39%, but 58% of those polled said that things are actually worse since he has been in office."