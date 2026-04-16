Iran Targets Newsmax in New Lego Propaganda Video

Iran's propaganda war using social media took an odd turn as the regime released a new Lego video that takes direct aim at Newsmax.

The new propaganda video, generated by artificial intelligence, starts off by claiming Americans are turning off the news since the media is "full of [expletive]" and depicts a Newsmax correspondent interviewing a soldier on the street.

Like themes in other Lego-style videos already dropped on social media, the Iranians claim that Israel is pulling the strings, and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) secretly control President Donald Trump and Washington.

A frequent theme is the war was started on Israel's behalf and to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"Epstein, Epstein, Epstein pedophile rulers sacrificing for Israel's lies," a rapper sings in the new video.

The video ends with the stark warning, "Retribution is coming" as an intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from Iran, travels across the globe, and destroys the United States.

The videos, which analysts describe as highly sophisticated productions blending artificial intelligence, animation, and Western pop culture, are part of a broader effort by Iran-linked creators to infiltrate American media narratives that are shaped online.

At the center of the campaign is a small but prolific content operation known as Explosive Media, a group of fewer than 10 people that has acknowledged the Iranian government as a client.

The group has been producing viral Lego-style animations almost on a daily basis with rap-driven clips that rack up millions — and in some cases hundreds of millions — of views globally.

What distinguishes this latest wave is its cultural fluency, with videos deploying AI-generated voices modeled after American rap artists and weaving together conspiracy theories, satire, and highly nuanced geopolitical messaging in a format designed to strike a chord with Western audiences.

In one widely circulated clip, animated figures resembling Trump, Netanyahu, and a devilish character are shown examining a folder labeled "Epstein file" before launching a missile bearing an American flag, imagery paired with rhythmic lyrics intended to blur entertainment and political messaging.

Another video features a British-accented rap voice declaring, "America is a 250-year civilization of war, greed, and profit. ... A nation birthed in war will die by war," while contrasting that with Iran's "7,000-year civilization," a narrative aimed at reframing global power dynamics.

The messaging frequently escalates into explicit conspiracy claims, with one chorus asserting, "Your government is run by pedophiles. ... They ordered you to die for Israel," tying together references to Epstein, U.S. foreign policy, and antisemitic tropes.

The inclusion of Newsmax imagery signals a deliberate attempt to penetrate conservative media ecosystems, where audiences are highly active on platforms such as X, TikTok, and Instagram — precisely the channels where these videos have gained traction.

The scale of Iran's social media engagement is staggering, with analysts estimating that AI-generated propaganda tied to the conflict has accumulated hundreds of millions of views, cutting across ideological lines and appearing in feeds ranging from far-right to far-left communities.

"This is not just propaganda — it's cultural infiltration," said information warfare expert Emma Briant, who noted that advances in AI allow state-linked actors to produce content that is "entertaining and sticky" for Western audiences in ways that were nearly impossible a few years ago.

The strategy appears to rely on lowering viewer defenses through humor, animation, and music, with Lego-style visuals softening extreme claims while increasing the likelihood of shares, likes, and algorithmic amplification.

Iran's approach also capitalizes on political tensions within the United States, amplifying debates over Israel's influence, U.S. military actions, and domestic controversies such as the Epstein scandal to create narratives that resonate organically with different audiences.

In one recent release mocking Trump's AI-generated "Jesus" image, lyrics taunt, "You put on the robe and the glowing light, pretending to heal while you start to fight," blending satire with accusations of warmongering.

Despite their popularity, the videos have drawn scrutiny from major social media platforms.

Last week, YouTube banned Explosive Media's channel for violations related to spam, deceptive practices, and harmful content, though the material continues to spread rapidly on other networks.

Tehran has condemned the removals, accusing tech companies of "suppressing the truth" while allowing what it calls pro-U.S. narratives to dominate.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials have dismissed the videos as propaganda, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calling them "disgusting and detached from reality."

Hegseth is often a target of the videos, which accuse him of being an alcoholic and a sexual predator.

The Iranian videos are timely and often related to major news events.

This week, Explosive Media released a video exploiting Trump's posting of a meme depicting him as Jesus.

The video sought to show Trump was opposed to religious Christians and Pope Leo XIV in an attempt to sow divisions over Israel and Jews.