House Republicans Seek to Overhaul NIH

By    |   Monday, 17 June 2024 10:41 PM EDT

Congressional Republicans are rolling out plans to reorganize the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and remove its authority from commissioning risky gain of function research and halt such experiments until new reforms are established, Axios reported Monday.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee drafted a plan that would establish new oversight measures for high-risk pathogen research proposals. The oversight measures would transfer the NIH's sovereignty in conducting research to a "public, independent oversight entity" that would review, approve, reject, and oversee experiments.

This plan includes a pause on gain of function research until appropriate safety protocols are enacted. It also proposes barring the NIH from conducting or supporting such research in countries deemed foreign adversaries. National security reviews would be incorporated into the NIH's grant approval process, and additional reporting and conflict-of-interest policies would be implemented.

Furthermore, the plan sets five-year term limits for NIH institute directors, a move seen as targeting former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci.

"Let us be clear," Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and senior House appropriator Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., wrote, "We support the NIH and the critical role it plays in serving Americans, furthering scientific discovery, and ensuring the U.S. remains the world's leading pioneer in basic science and biomedical research innovation. But historical support for what an agency should or could be cannot prevent us from seeking to build upon past lessons or correct areas that have fallen short."

"Our message to scientists, researchers, patient advocates, colleagues, and the American people is simple: Our door is open. Work with us. Be a partner. A deliberative, engaging process will lead to better outcomes for all. The framework being released Friday is just the start of a robust conversation, not a finished product."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


