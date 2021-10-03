UK's Nigel Farage: Biden Has Put US-British Relations in 'Deep Freeze'

The ties between the United Kingdom and the United States are in a "deep freeze," former British Independence Party Chief Nigel Farage said on Sunday.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM, hosted by John Catsimatidis, Farage said that President Joe Biden has treated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “with no respect at all.”

He said that this is so despite "all the nice words that Boris says about Joe Biden" following their recent meeting, stating that "none of it gets reciprocated.”

Farage said that “this is an American president who is a globalist. He’s in love with the European Union. He’s in love with that world order. For the moment, the truth of it is the special relationship between our two countries is currently in a deep freeze, I’m afraid.”

Farage stressed that “there is still no prospect of a trade deal in sight between our two great nations — which is madness, given that we are the biggest foreign an investor in the USA, and the USA is the biggest foreign investor here.”

He added that “Biden is providing … no help, no support for us whatsoever” regarding the important technical issues the UK is facing concerning Brexit and Northern Ireland

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Farage said that the UK has really opened up and that London is back to normal, but emphasized that “the concerning thing about it is the extent to which government has used this crisis to take on more powers for itself.”

He gave as an example the Italian government, which has stipulated that one cannot go back to work without being double vaccinated, including those working in the private sector and not just people employed by a government agency.

He said this is a very worrisome trend of government taking away liberty and individual choice.

Farage also discussed the gasoline crisis in Great Britain, saying that “The reason for it isn’t so much that we’re short of gas. We are short of drivers. There is a chronic shortage of people driving big-goods vehicles because, over the years, these guys [haven’t been paid] enough money. We’ve made them work in very bad conditions.”

Farge stressed, however, that the problem is even broader that, because “the whole supply chain [is breaking down].”