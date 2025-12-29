DHS Initiates Door-to-Door Surge in Minn.

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday unveiled its new enforcement surge in Minnesota, posting video of DHS agents searching for people believed to be responsible for defrauding the state and federal governments.

The department posted, "The American people demand answers and accountability. DHS, under @Sec_Noem, will deliver on them.

"Our agents are conducting a massive operation to identify, arrest, and remove criminals who are defrauding the American people at day cares, healthcare facilities, and other suspected sites."

DHS promised to answer the mounting questions about billions in suspected fraud occurring in Minnesota. "We will not stop until we've rooted out this rampant fraud plaguing Minnesota."

Newsmax correspondent Logan Ratick appeared on "American Agenda" on Monday and detailed the scope of the alleged crimes.

"Federal prosecutors say fraud from Medicare and Medicaid programs in Minnesota in total amounts to $18 billion since 2018, with more than $3 1/2 billion just last year alone," said Ratick.

He said the latest push for answers followed the release of information from a citizen journalist.

"And after seeing that 42-minute video from independent journalist Nick Shirley, the federal government [is] wasting no time investigating fraud at Somali-run daycares in Minnesota."

Ratick reports multiple federal agencies are involved. "The Treasury Department is investigating whether Minnesota's welfare money went to Somali terror group Al-Shabaab."

The FBI, said Ratick, is also assuming a role in the widening investigation into Somali-initiated fraud in Minnesota.

He said Director Kash Patel indicated that even before the rash of new reporting on fraud in Minnesota, the FBI was aware and began moving personnel into the state to target suspected criminals.

Patel described "large-scale fraud schemes" that the FBI was working to dismantle.

Ratick also reported that a spokesperson for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said an audit firm outside state government was hired to locate fraudulent payments and that a housing stabilization program was closed.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said he plans to subpoena top Minnesota officials, including Walz, to testify under oath on Capitol Hill.

