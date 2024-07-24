WATCH TV LIVE

Nick Saban Has 250-1 Chance of Being Kamala Harris' VP Pick

By    |   Wednesday, 24 July 2024 05:53 PM EDT

Retired college football coach Nick Saban is among the longshot contenders to become Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate according to an online sportsbook.

BetOnline stated that Saban, 72, has 250-1 odds of being nominated, the same odds as billionaire talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Among the other less likely choices, according to BetOnline, are actor George Clooney at 100-1 odds and former first lady Michelle Obama at 28-1 odds.

The most likely choices, according to BetOnline, are Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, at 7-4 odds, North Dakota Gov. Roy Cooper, at 3-1 odds, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, at 5-1 odds.

Saban, who is set to join ESPN's "College Gameday" as an analyst, retired from the Alabama Crimson Tide last January, having won seven national championships as a head coach. 

Alabama Democrats reportedly attempted to recruit Saban, who endorsed independent West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin during his 2018 run for Senate as a Democrat, to serve as a candidate for Senate against Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., but this campaign never materialized. Fox News reports that there is no indication Saban ever considered running for Senate.

Newsfront
