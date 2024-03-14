Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Addresses Sandy Hook Denial Rumors

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a potential vice-presidential prospect of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on Thursday said he believes there was a massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary following reports he shared false conspiracy theories in private conversations.

"As I'm on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy," Rogers posted on X, formerly Twitter, of the December 14, 2012, massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. "I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place.

"Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community."

CNN reported Thursday of Rodgers' alleged private conversations about the Sandy Hook shooting not being real, including with Pamela Brown, a journalist at the news outlet.

Brown said Rodgers in 2013 told her the Sandy Hook shooting was actually a government inside job and that the media was intentionally ignoring it.

Another person told CNN that Rodgers claimed, "Sandy Hook never happened … All those children never existed. They were all actors."

When asked about the grieving parents, the source recalled Rodgers saying, "They're all making it up. They're all actors."

Kennedy on Wednesday said he would name his running mate on March 26.

"Mr. Kennedy believes the Sandy Hook shooting was a horrific tragedy," Kennedy spokesperson Stefanie Spear told CNN. "The 20 children and 6 adults that died December 14, 2012 brought the entire country together in grief.

"Let us honor their memory."