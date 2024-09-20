WATCH TV LIVE

Retired NFL Kicker Endorses Trump, Eyes Winning Back Ariz.

Friday, 20 September 2024 08:28 PM EDT

Longtime NFL kicker and current TV analyst Jay Feely said he's endorsing Republican nominee Donald Trump for president based on "every objective measure."

Feely, an analyst for the "NFL on CBS," made the comments in an interview with the sports podcast "Outkick" with host and former college basketball coach Dan Dakich.

Further, he said there's a simple formula for Trump to win back Feely's home state of Arizona, a key battleground state.

"If you look at Donald Trump and you do it objectively, and you just look at his three or four years in office, really three years prior to COVID, and you look at any objective measure compared to four years of the Biden-Harris administration, and you talk about the things that matter to people at home," Feely said, according to DailyMail.com, "you talk about the economy, you talk about safety, you talk about shelter, their home, the border, the economy, the things that matter to the people at home, by every objective measure, Donald Trump did a better job than the Biden-Harris administration."

Feely said the key for Trump to win Arizona this cycle is Republican turnout. Trump took Arizona in 2016 but lost it by 10,457 votes in 2020 to President Joe Biden.

"There's over 200,000 registered Republicans in Arizona that didn't vote in the last presidential election," said Feely. "If half of those people vote … just half the registered Republicans in Arizona, [Trump] wins the state of Arizona."

He added, "I don't understand, to me, how you wouldn't because the two parties have never been further apart."

Feely appeared in 211 NFL games for six different teams from 2001-2014, making 332 field goals and converting 99.3% of his extra points.

Friday, 20 September 2024 08:27 PM
