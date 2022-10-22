NYC Prep Schools Compelling Parents to Adhere to Critical Race Theory

A number of New York City prep schools, whose tuitions hover around $60,000 a year, are compelling parents of students to undergo "optional" training in "anti-racism" and "diversity, equity and inclusion" or face serious consequences, according to the New York Post.

At the all-girls Brearley School on the Upper East Side, parents are informed on their application that they "are expected to attend two diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism (DEIA) workshops per school year," as well as demonstrate their loyalty to cause by writing a 500-word essay.

If their daughters are accepted, the parents will then be asked to pledge allegiance to the mentioned critical race theories.

"We expect teachers, staff members, students and parents to participate in anti-racist training and to pursue meaningful change through deliberate and measurable actions," the pledge reads. "These actions include identifying and eliminating policies, practices and beliefs that uphold racial inequality in our community." Parents will be asked to "discuss with your children Brearley's mission, diversity, equity and inclusion, and anti-racist statements in the student handbooks, and establishing your family's responsibility to uphold these values."

Andrew Gutmann, who pulled his daughter out of Brearley in protest, wrote a public letter denoting that programs for parental involvement were designed to stifle dissent.

"They want parents indoctrinated the same way they want their kids," Gutmann stated.

The Post goes on to report that other New York City schools afflicted by the ideology include the Grace Church High School In NoHo, the Spence School, another Upper East Side all-girls school, Chapin School on the Upper East Side, and the Horace Mann school in the Bronx.