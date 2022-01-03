Dr. Ben Carson: Critical Race Theory Infiltrating Public Health Is Absurd

Dr. Ben Carson decried on Newsmax what he sees as the infiltration of public health by critical race theory.

Speaking to "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Monday, the retired neurosurgeon addressed a measure issued by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene that it would "consider race and ethnicity when assessing individual risk."

"I certainly don't think that the virus discriminates," Carson said. "I think it takes everybody. And this is absolute absurdity. We've gone crazy. This is, you know, critical race theory infiltrating everything."

"The fact of the matter is Black people, Hispanics, people of lower socioeconomic status, do tend to have more hypertension, more diabetes, more underlying comorbid conditions that would make them more vulnerable,'' Carson said.

''But if you take all comers, if you take people who are sick, you will have more of those individuals anyway. So you don't have to put in some kind of extra restraint in terms of determining who should get what. That doesn't make any sense."

Britannica.com defines critical race theory as the idea that race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

According to the New York Post, the NYC Department of Health measure comes on the heels of Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signing new laws to "address discrimination and racial injustice." One of the new directives declares racism a public health crisis.

But Carson went on to say that these types of measures are "antithetical to all of the progress that we've made." The former housing and urban development secretary added that, in terms of the progress made toward racial equality for an opportunity, it "has been tremendous, and the left won't admit it."

"When I was a kid, and a Black person came on television who was not in a survival role, that was a big deal. You called everybody into the living room," Carson added.

"And now, you know, we have Black generals and admirals and CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and presidents of universities. We've had a Black president elected twice ... the list goes on. To say that we're not making progress is absolutely absurd."

Instead, Carson emphasized, "what we should do is continue to make progress based upon the good things that have happened, not just dredging up all the bad things that have happened."

