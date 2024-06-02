WATCH TV LIVE

Newt Gingrich: Trump Verdict Feeds the Left, Fuels the Right

By    |   Sunday, 02 June 2024 08:46 AM EDT

The guilty verdict levied against former President Donald Trump might have been seen as a victory for the left, but former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says it ultimately does for the right by motivating voters.

"I think people just looked up and said, This is now so sick that I have to get involved," Gingrich told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., The Hill reported.

Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records for calling a payment to attorney Michael Cohen a "legal expense" — though many legal experts felt the crimes did not rise above misdemeanors under Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who ran his campaign on a vow to investigate and prosecute Trump.

"I think we're at a genuine crisis point," Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis. "We just saw the most phony case ever brought against the presidential candidate.

"We see that Trump has had a fake conviction covered, of course, by the fake news."

But the "shocking result," Gingrich continued, led to nearly $53 million flowing into the Trump campaign war chest.

This will "backfire on the left and leave them, I think, weaker than they were if they never had gone down this road, and that's a big factor," he added.

Notably, how Trump has handled himself amid the relentless legal assault on his character and campaign is what can help set him apart from President Joe Biden in the eyes of independent voters, according to Gingrich.

"Trump handled all of this with such dignity and such endurance, that I think he actually grew in stature that people realize," he said. "This guy's taking a tremendous beating just for the right to try to save the country."

Sunday, 02 June 2024 08:46 AM
