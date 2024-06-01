Sen. Joni Ernst to Newsmax: More Backing Trump After 'Sham' Trial

Former President Donald Trump's trial and conviction in New York City was a "sham, an absolute farce," but now more people are gathering around the presumptive GOP presidential nominee than ever, Sen. Joni Ernst told Newsmax on Saturday.

"The American people see it for what it is," the Iowa Republican told "America Right Now."

"I am in shock about this verdict, but I was in shock that this trial actually went forward in the first place."

However, she said in her travels throughout the state, she is seeing the trial has "further solidified" support for Trump.

"They see him being persecuted by the left and it is all political," said Ernst. "It's doing the exact opposite of what the Democrats and the liberal left thought it would. More people are gathering around Trump in defense of him because of this trial, but I hope that on appeal he will be found innocent of all those charges. This has been absolutely ridiculous.

The Trump campaign has raised $52.8 million since the jury delivered its verdict, shattering fundraising records, and Ernst said the haul tells her that the American electorate is "fed up with this Biden administration…we are tired of the fingers of the left going through the judiciary branch. We need to see good people serving in these positions and that's why the American people are going to focus on Republicans this year. They're going to turn out in droves."

Americans, she added, will support Trump and Republicans "up and down the ticket, because they're tired of the left's funny business. They're tired of the climate ideology. They're tired of young liberals chanting death to America on college campuses. They're tired of boys participating in women's sports."

Meanwhile, the first presidential debate is coming up at the end of this month, and Ernst said President Joe Biden will probably use "any excuse" he can to get out of the debates, including Trump's conviction.

"He can barely get through a speech without mumbling and stumbling," Ernst said. "He will probably try and use whatever excuse he can to get out of debates."

That would be unfortunate, though, said Ernst, "because we would see then the vitality of Donald Trump and his quick, sharp wit and the way he could respond when you pair that up against a very weak, feeble Joe Biden. We need to see the two of them paired up together so we get a full visual on the difference between Donald Trump and what he can do and bring for our country versus what we have seen in the last three and a half years under Joe Biden and the demise of our democracy."

Ernst also told Newsmax that she supports a letter her Senate colleagues sent to the White House vowing to boycott non-security appropriations bills as well as political and judicial nominees, but said at the same time that there is very little moving on the Senate floor because Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is halting legislation.

"He has us down to about a two-day work week to give his candidates the opportunity to go out and visit with their constituents," she said."But yes, I would be willing to consider all of those measures and I know that we will be talking about this when we return to Washington, D.C., Monday."

