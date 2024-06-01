Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Dems 'Awaken a Sleeping Giant' With Trump Verdict

Using the infamous words of a Japanese admiral after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., warned on Newsmax that Democrats have "awakened a sleeping giant" with the jury finding former President Donald Trump guilty this week.

"In listening to a man in Joe Biden who is destroying this country, who has taken money from China, who's got LLCs set up for he and his family, who is violating every article in the Constitution with the border, with crime – for him to say that, it doesn't surprise me," Norman told Saturday's "America Right Now," denouncing Biden's response to the jury in a Democrat stronghold of Manhattan finding Trump guilty of calling a payment to a lawyer a "legal expense."

"But the good news is what he's done is awaken a sleeping giant in the American people."

The trial was not only "rigged" as presumptive Republican presidential nominee Trump repeatedly claimed, but the Trump backers are now more enthusiastic than ever to come out to vote Biden out of office and Trump back into the White House.

"All over, people that I talk with in South Carolina and other places know this is a rigged trial," Norman told guest host Mike Carter. "I've been to the trial a couple of weeks ago. It's a shame what they're doing to an innocent man. They haven't even spelled out what crime he's violated, and he's going to win it.

"And the American people are going to continue to donate, and they're going to continue to rally. This man will win the presidency of the United States."

Norman is joining the chorus of House Republicans seeking to conduct oversight of the investigations, indictments, and prosecutions of Trump amid a presidential campaign.

"Well, what they need to do is come before Jim Jordan," Norman said of Democrats and the House Judiciary Committee Chair Jordan, R-Ohio. "He will know the questions to ask, meaning how this trial took place, why is it not a conflict of interest, are you coming after other Americans as you are Donald Trump, give me the rule of law that gives you the right to do this, to take jurors out of the room when they didn't like the witnesses that were coming that were testifying basically on behalf of Donald Trump.

"Alvin Bragg in particular, needs to go, put his hand on the Bible, and take an oath to tell the truth. And, let's see how that works out.

"I think Jim's doing the right thing, and I think others will do the same."

Democrats standing for the weaponization of justice in American does not surprise Norman, including House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

"Well, it doesn't surprise me with Jamie Raskin: He's a political hack that, you know, is going to take up for his side," Norman concluded to host Carter. "He just is wrong on this.

"And, Mike, look at the timing: Four days before the Republican convention in July, announcing the verdict of whether Donald Trump is going to jail or not.

"The timing of the whole trial is a sham. They could have done this years ago for something that happened, they claimed, 20 years ago.

"But it doesn't surprise me they, the Democrats wound up behind them as they destroy the country, round up against Trump.

"And it's no surprise to any of us, really."

