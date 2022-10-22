Calif. Gov. Newsom Threatens to Halt Plans for $1.7M Public Toilet in San Fran

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to halt plans for a $1.7 million public toilet in San Francisco, reports Business Insider.

The estimate for the 150-square-foot bathroom includes the cost of permits, planning, union labor, etc., according to the Department of Recreation and Parks, though city officials hope it won't cost as much.

The city said it would take approximately two years to build.

"A single, small bathroom should not cost $1.7 million," Erin Mellon, the governor's communications director, told the San Francisco Chronicle in a statement. "The state will hold funding until San Francisco delivers a plan to use this public money more efficiently. If they cannot, we will go back to the Legislature to revoke this appropriation."

San Francisco Assembly Member Matt Haney, who secured money in this year's state budget for the toilet, told the Chronicle he supported not spending the money.

"The cost is ridiculous, and it will take far too long," he said.

"Noe Valley should get a bathroom; but $1.7 million should pay for seven bathrooms, and it should happen much quicker," Haney added. "I fully support and agree with the governor here, and we're going to work together to get this done cheaper and quicker and also send the message that San Francisco needs to fix its broken processes."

Recreation and Parks spokesperson Tamara Aparton slammed the state for its response.

"It is shocking that the state would allocate money without understanding what it was going to pay for," she said. "The Noe Valley community requested this money directly from the assembly member, who promised it to them, apparently with no questions asked."