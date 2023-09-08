Gov. Newsom Says He Won't Run Against Biden

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, looking to end speculation he might enter the race for president, said he supports the reelection of President Joe Biden.

In an interview with NBC News' "Meet The Press," Newsom told host Chuck Todd: "President Biden is going to run, and [I'm] looking forward to getting him reelected. I think there's been so much wallowing in the last few months and hand wringing in this respect. But we're gearing up for the campaign.

"We're looking forward to it."

Asked what would happen if Biden decided to suspend his campaign this year, Newsom said he would support Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I think the vice president is naturally the one lined up," Newsom said.

Newsom also was asked what he would tell those supporters and donors hoping he might run in 2024.

He replied: "Time to move on. Let's go."

During a Fox News interview in June, Newsom had refused to rule out a challenge to Biden.

"I can see where you are going with that and, no, I'm not answering," Newsom said during a conversation with Sean Hannity. Newsom was also hesitant to answer questions about Biden's physical and cognitive condition.