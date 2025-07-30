Newsmax Launches on Hulu+ Live TV Today

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE: NMAX) announced Thursday that its acclaimed 24/7 news channel is now available on Hulu + Live TV, one of the nation's leading streaming television services.

Hulu+ Live TV subscribers can find the Newsmax channel on its Core Package.

The launch follows Newsmax's May announcement of a landmark distribution agreement with Hulu.

Hulu + Live TV combines live and on-demand programming from more than 95 top channels, including sports, news, and entertainment, alongside Hulu's extensive streaming library. Here's a rundown of what subscribers can expect:

Live and On-Demand TV: Instant access to breaking news, live sports, and popular shows.

Instant access to breaking news, live sports, and popular shows. Cloud DVR: Record and watch programs anytime, anywhere.

Record and watch programs anytime, anywhere. Multiple Devices: Stream on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and more for flexible viewing.

Stream on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and more for flexible viewing. Bundle Options: Ability to combine Hulu + Live TV with Disney+ and ESPN+ for comprehensive entertainment and sports coverage.

