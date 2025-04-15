Marist Poll: Most New Yorkers Don't Want Hochul to Run Again

A majority of New Yorkers say they do not want Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul to seek reelection as her disapproval ratings are climbing, according to a new Marist Poll.

The poll also gave lower favorability ratings to New York's Democrat senators, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

In the survey, conducted of 1,204 adults from April 3-9, 57% of residents statewide said they do not want Hochul to seek reelection next year, including 40% of Democrats.

Four out of 10 New Yorkers, however, said they do want her to seek reelection.

By the numbers:

39% of New Yorkers approve of the job Hochul is doing as governor, unchanged from April of 2024, and 46% disapprove, up slightly from 42%, and 16% are unsure.

Only 13% of New Yorkers said they strongly approve of how the governor doing her job compared with 31% who strongly disapprove.

35% of residents said they think Hochul is doing either an excellent (9%) or good (26%) job, and 56% rated her performance as fair (19%) or poor (37%), with another 9% saying they are unsure.

53% of New Yorkers, including 33% of Democrats, said they do not think Hochul is a good leader for the state, with 46% thinking she is.

51%, including 85% of Republicans and 63% of non-enrolled voters, said they want Hochul to compromise to find common ground with President Donald Trump.

48% of residents, including 70% of Democrats said they want the governor to oppose Trump as much as possible.

Meanwhile, approval ratings are dropping for Schumer, the survey said, with 34% saying he's doing an excellent or good job while 56% gave him fair or poor marks.

A majority of 53% also said they think another Democrat should replace Schumer as the Senate minority leader, with 45% thinking he should stay.

New Yorkers also gave Gillibrand low marks, with 36% thinking she is doing either an excellent or good job and 42% saying her performance is either fair or poor.

The poll carried a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points overall and 3.6 percentage points among registered voters.

The survey further showed that a majority of New Yorkers, at 55%, said they think the quality of life in their state has become worse, with 10% saying it has gotten better and 34% saying it has stayed the same.

More New Yorkers are also saying that the state's economy is getting worse, with 64% saying the economy is declining, up sharply from 51% in April 2024.

Just 9% think the economy is getting better, with 27% saying it has stayed the same.

The residents also said that they don't expect that their personal finances will improve, with 27% saying their situation will get better in the coming year, 36% saying their finances will get worse, and 37% saying they will stay the same.